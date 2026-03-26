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Noa Hoffman to join The Spectator from The Sun

The Spectator
By Amy Wilson
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Spectator has appointed Noa Hoffman as political correspondent, starting at the end of April. Noa is currently a political correspondent at The Sun where she has worked for nearly four years.

Noa Hoffman The Spectator The Sun

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