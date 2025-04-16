Anushka Asthana to join Channel 4 News as US Editor
Channel 4 News has appointed Anushka Asthana as US editor, starting in the Summer. Anushka is currently deputy political editor at ITV News and has previously served as political editor at The Guardian and senior political correspondent at Sky News. She has also worked across newsbrands including The Times, The Observer and Washington Post.
As Channel 4 News’ US editor, Anushka will deliver coverage from Washington DC and lead the brand’s US political programming across all platforms. She succeeds US correspondent Siobhan Kennedy who will return to the Channel 4 News team in London after six years in the role.
Recent news related to Channel 4 News, ITV NEWS, Sky News, The Guardian, The Observer, The Times or The Washington Post - London Bureau
Recent news related to Anushka Asthana or Siobhan Kennedy
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Anushka Asthana
-
Siobhan Kennedy
-
Channel 4 News
95 contacts
-
ITV NEWS
158 contacts
-
Sky News
247 contacts
-
The Guardian
692 contacts
-
The Observer
122 contacts
-
The Times
401 contacts
-
The Washington Post - London Bureau
10 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story