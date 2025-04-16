Anushka Asthana to join Channel 4 News as US Editor

Channel 4 News has appointed Anushka Asthana as US editor, starting in the Summer. Anushka is currently deputy political editor at ITV News and has previously served as political editor at The Guardian and senior political correspondent at Sky News. She has also worked across newsbrands including The Times, The Observer and Washington Post.

As Channel 4 News’ US editor, Anushka will deliver coverage from Washington DC and lead the brand’s US political programming across all platforms. She succeeds US correspondent Siobhan Kennedy who will return to the Channel 4 News team in London after six years in the role.