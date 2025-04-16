 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Anushka Asthana to join Channel 4 News as US Editor

Channel 4 News
By Amy Wilson
12 hours ago
Channel 4 News has appointed Anushka Asthana as US editor, starting in the Summer. Anushka is currently deputy political editor at ITV News and has previously served as political editor at The Guardian and senior political correspondent at Sky News. She has also worked across newsbrands including The Times, The Observer and Washington Post.

As Channel 4 News’ US editor, Anushka will deliver coverage from Washington DC and lead the brand’s US political programming across all platforms. She succeeds US correspondent Siobhan Kennedy who will return to the Channel 4 News team in London after six years in the role.

