ITV News hires Anushka Asthana as deputy political editor

By Amy Wilson
13 hours ago
ITV News

ITV News has appointed Anushka Asthana as deputy political editor. Anushka is currently editor-at-large at The Guardian and lead presenter of their daily podcast. She also works alongside ITV News’ political editor Robert Peston on ITV’s flagship political programme, Peston. Anushka has previously served as political editor at The Guardian, senior political correspondent at Sky News and has worked for The Times, The Observer and The Washington Post. She will begin her role as deputy political editor at ITV News in Summer.

