Naomi May joins ELLE UK as deputy site editor

ELLE UK has appointed Naomi May as deputy site editor.

Naomi was previously a freelance features writer contributing to various outlets including The Guardian, Vice, and Refinery29. She also formerly served as fashion editor at Stylist and worked as fashion and beauty writer at Evening Standard.

Naomi has a keen interest in writing and editing content focussed on popular culture, lifestyle and politics. She can be found on Instagram @naomiracmay.