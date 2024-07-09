 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Naomi May joins ELLE UK as deputy site editor

By Martina Losi
2 days ago
ELLE UK has appointed Naomi May as deputy site editor.

Naomi was previously a freelance features writer contributing to various outlets including The Guardian, Vice, and Refinery29. She also formerly served as fashion editor at Stylist and worked as fashion and beauty writer at Evening Standard.

Naomi has a keen interest in writing and editing content focussed on popular culture, lifestyle and politics. She can be found on Instagram @naomiracmay.

