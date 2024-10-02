 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Chris Osuh joins The Guardian

The Guardian
By Tahmina Mannan
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

The Guardian has announced Chris Osuh as community affairs correspondent based in Manchester, covering Greater Manchester’s Black communities, alongside wider reporting on Britain’s Black, Asian and ethnic-minority populations and the issues that affect them.

In addition, writer, performance artist and producer Keisha Thompson was recently appointed as the Manchester-based programme manager for the Legacies of Enslavement project.

The new roles, based in the Guardian’s Manchester office, are part of the Scott Trust Legacies of Enslavement programme, which uncovered links between the founders of the Manchester Guardian and transatlantic slavery.

Chris Osuh Keisha Thompson The Guardian

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Chris Osuh
  • Keisha Thompson
  • The Guardian
    687 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login