Chris Osuh joins The Guardian

The Guardian has announced Chris Osuh as community affairs correspondent based in Manchester, covering Greater Manchester’s Black communities, alongside wider reporting on Britain’s Black, Asian and ethnic-minority populations and the issues that affect them.

In addition, writer, performance artist and producer Keisha Thompson was recently appointed as the Manchester-based programme manager for the Legacies of Enslavement project.

The new roles, based in the Guardian’s Manchester office, are part of the Scott Trust Legacies of Enslavement programme, which uncovered links between the founders of the Manchester Guardian and transatlantic slavery.