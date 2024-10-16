Alex Hern Joins The Economist As AI Writer
The Economist has hired Alex Hern as an AI writer. Alex will be covering the science and technology of AI, looking for stories from a research perspective rather than a consumer or corporate one.
He was previously UK technology editor at The Guardian.
Recent news related to The Economist or The Guardian
Recent news related to Alex Hern
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Alex Hern
-
The Economist
116 contacts
-
The Guardian
685 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story