Hugo Gye to join The Economist from The i paper
The Economist has appointed Hugo Gye as political correspondent, starting in June. Based in Westminster, he will cover the government, opposition, elections and public opinion. Hugo is currently political editor at The i paper where he has worked since 2019.
Recent news related to The Economist or The i paper
Recent news related to Hugo Gye
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Hugo Gye
-
The Economist
116 contacts
-
The i paper
178 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story