News / National and Regional Press

Hugo Gye to join The Economist from The i paper

By Amy Wilson
10 hours ago
The Economist has appointed Hugo Gye as political correspondent, starting in June. Based in Westminster, he will cover the government, opposition, elections and public opinion. Hugo is currently political editor at The i paper where he has worked since 2019.

