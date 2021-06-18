Staff appointments at The i paper

The i paper has confirmed a number of appointments across the politics team.

Hugo Gye has been appointed political editor which takes effect on the 5 July. Hugo can be found tweeting @HugoGye.

Arj Singh has been appointed deputy political editor. Arj is currently the deputy political editor for HuffPost UK and can be found tweeting @singharj.

Richard Vaughan has been appointed chief political correspondent and can be found tweeting @RichardVaughan1.

Emily Ferguson has been appointed political reporter. Emily is currently weekend editor at Express.co.uk and can be found tweeting @emsferg.