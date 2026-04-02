Promotion for Sadhbh O’Sullivan at the i paper
The i paper has promoted Sadhbh O’Sullivan to senior features writer.
Sadhbh will be writing general news features for the paper covering topics such as housing, work and relationships etc. She was previously consumer health writer at the title.
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