 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Lara Olszowska joins The i paper as junior commissioning editor

The i paper
By Amy Wilson
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The i paper has appointed Lara Olszowska as junior commissioning editor. Working with the Features team, Lara generates and commissions ideas across lifestyle and consumer health, working with senior editors and collaborating with the picture desk. She is interested in receiving pitches on lifestyle and consumer health topics.

Lara Olszowska The i paper

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Lara Olszowska
  • The i paper
    181 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login