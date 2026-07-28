Lara Olszowska joins The i paper as junior commissioning editor
The i paper has appointed Lara Olszowska as junior commissioning editor. Working with the Features team, Lara generates and commissions ideas across lifestyle and consumer health, working with senior editors and collaborating with the picture desk. She is interested in receiving pitches on lifestyle and consumer health topics.
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Lara Olszowska
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