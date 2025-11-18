Role change for Amy Jones at Reach plc
Reach plc has appointed Amy Jones as senior travel journalist. She will be covering everything travel-related, from news and features, to reviews for the Mirror and the Express, along with some of Reach plc’s regional sites.
Amy previously served as senior features & lifestyle writer.
