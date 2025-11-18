 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Amy Jones at Reach plc

Reach plc
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Reach plc has appointed Amy Jones as senior travel journalist. She will be covering everything travel-related, from news and features, to reviews for the Mirror and the Express, along with some of Reach plc’s regional sites.

Amy previously served as senior features & lifestyle writer.

