Freelance update: Tiffany Lo
Tiffany Lo, currently fashion & beauty lead at Reach plc titles including OK! online and Express.co.uk, has announced she is going freelance.
From Thursday 23 October, Tiffany will be freelance covering fashion and beauty, as well as tech and lifestyle. She will also be establishing a bilingual social media page to bridge the gap between English and Chinese-speaking audiences.
Recent news related to Express.co.uk, Freelance Journalists or OK! Magazine Online
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Express.co.uk
183 contacts
-
Freelance Journalists
9043 contacts
-
OK! Magazine Online
29 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story