News / Consumer

Freelance update: Tiffany Lo

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Tiffany Lo, currently fashion & beauty lead at Reach plc titles including OK! online and Express.co.uk, has announced she is going freelance.

From Thursday 23 October, Tiffany will be freelance covering fashion and beauty, as well as tech and lifestyle. She will also be establishing a bilingual social media page to bridge the gap between English and Chinese-speaking audiences.

