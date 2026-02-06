Freelance update: Annabel Simpson
Former email content editor Annabel Simpson for The Stylist has left the title to go freelance.
Annabel writes about covering food & beverage, fashion & shopping, motherhood & parenting and general lifestyle content. She can be contacted via annie@anniesimpsonwrites.com.
