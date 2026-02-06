 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelance update: Annabel Simpson

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Former email content editor Annabel Simpson for The Stylist has left the title to go freelance.

Annabel writes about covering food & beverage, fashion & shopping, motherhood & parenting and general lifestyle content. She can be contacted via annie@anniesimpsonwrites.com.

Annabel Simpson Freelance Journalist The Stylist

