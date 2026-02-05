Freelance update: Kirsty McGregor
Kirsty McGregor has announced her move to freelance journalism and consultancy.
Kirsty specialises in fashion, with a particular focus on sustainability and global supply chains. She also covers leadership strategy, DEI, consumer behaviour, luxury, and the intersection of fashion and technology.
She is available for commissions, consultancy and longer-term collaborations, and can be contacted via hello@kirstymcgregor.co.uk.
