 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Freelance update: Kirsty McGregor

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Kirsty McGregor has announced her move to freelance journalism and consultancy.

Kirsty specialises in fashion, with a particular focus on sustainability and global supply chains. She also covers leadership strategy, DEI, consumer behaviour, luxury, and the intersection of fashion and technology.

She is available for commissions, consultancy and longer-term collaborations, and can be contacted via hello@kirstymcgregor.co.uk.

Freelance Journalist Kirsty McGregor

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Kirsty McGregor
  • Freelance Journalists
    9121 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login