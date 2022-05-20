 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Kirsty McGregor joins Vogue Business

By Seamus Hasson
18 hours ago
Vogue Business has named Kirsty McGregor as it’s Senior European Editor. Kirsty joins the Conde Naste title after eight years at Drapers where she was editor since 2019.

She can be found tweeting at https://twitter.com/KirstyMcGregor

