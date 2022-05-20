Kirsty McGregor joins Vogue Business
Vogue Business has named Kirsty McGregor as it’s Senior European Editor. Kirsty joins the Conde Naste title after eight years at Drapers where she was editor since 2019.
She can be found tweeting at https://twitter.com/KirstyMcGregor
