Daniela Morosini joins The Business of Fashion from Vogue Business
The Business of Fashion has appointed Daniela Morosini as beauty correspondent. Daniela was previously contributing beauty editor at Vogue Business and has written for the Financial Times, British Vogue and New York Magazine. She would like to receive tips, story pitches and news on anything beauty related.
