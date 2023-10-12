 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Daniela Morosini joins The Business of Fashion from Vogue Business

The Business of Fashion
By Amy Wilson
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Business of Fashion has appointed Daniela Morosini as beauty correspondent. Daniela was previously contributing beauty editor at Vogue Business and has written for the Financial Times, British Vogue and New York Magazine. She would like to receive tips, story pitches and news on anything beauty related.

Daniela Morosini The Business of Fashion

