Monica Mark named Southern Africa bureau chief at the Financial Times
The Financial Times has appointed Monica Mark as the Southern Africa bureau chief. Monica was previously the Africa Editor at the Christian Science Monitor, and before that New York Times bureau chief for Southern Africa.
Based in Johannesburg, she will be overseeing the region for the publication and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @nickswicks.
