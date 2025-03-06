Role change for Brooke Masters at the Financial Times
Brooke Masters has been appointed as US managing editor at the Financial Times, where she will be overseeing editorial content from the New York Bureau. Brooke was previously the US financial editor at the publication and will continue to produce the global business column.
Recent news related to Financial Times
Recent news related to Brooke Masters
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Brooke Masters
-
Financial Times
488 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story