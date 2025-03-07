 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
National and Regional Press

Peter Spiegel joins The Washington Post

By Sarah Acheampong
17 hours ago
Peter Spiegel has been appointed as the managing editor at The Washington Post. He previously served as the US managing editor at the Financial Times and will oversee the newsroom departments for The Post, including coverage of politics, national security and immigration.

