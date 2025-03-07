Peter Spiegel joins The Washington Post
Peter Spiegel has been appointed as the managing editor at The Washington Post. He previously served as the US managing editor at the Financial Times and will oversee the newsroom departments for The Post, including coverage of politics, national security and immigration.
