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News / National and Regional Press

Financial Times selects Aaron Kirchfeld as chief European business correspondent

Financial Times
By Sarah Acheampong
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Financial Times has selected Aaron Kirchfeld as chief European business correspondent. Aaron previously served as the executive editor for global deals at Bloomberg. In this role, he will be covering the latest business news stories across Europe.

Aaron Kirchfeld Bloomberg Financial Times

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