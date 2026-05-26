Financial Times selects Aaron Kirchfeld as chief European business correspondent
Financial Times has selected Aaron Kirchfeld as chief European business correspondent. Aaron previously served as the executive editor for global deals at Bloomberg. In this role, he will be covering the latest business news stories across Europe.
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Aaron Kirchfeld
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Bloomberg UK
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Financial Times
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