 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Jamie Nimmo named UK business editor at Bloomberg

Bloomberg
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Bloomberg UK has appointed Jamie Nimmo as UK business editor. He will be focusing on important business stories and will continue to be involved in coverage of the car industry. Jamie was previously an editor on the global business team at the title.

 

 

Bloomberg Jamie Nimmo

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Bloomberg UK
    439 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login