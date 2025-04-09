Jamie Nimmo named UK business editor at Bloomberg
Bloomberg UK has appointed Jamie Nimmo as UK business editor. He will be focusing on important business stories and will continue to be involved in coverage of the car industry. Jamie was previously an editor on the global business team at the title.
