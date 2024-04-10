 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

April Roach joins CNBC International from Bloomberg

CNBC
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

CNBC has appointed April Roach as digital news editor based in London. April will be covering world news and current affairs. She is responsible for story editing and story assignment.

April joins this week from her breaking news reporter role at Bloomberg, and has also previously served as news reporter at the Evening Standard.

April Roach Bloomberg CNBC Evening Standard

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • April Roach
  • Bloomberg UK
    438 contacts
  • CNBC (EMEA)
    21 contacts
  • Evening Standard
    146 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login