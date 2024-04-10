April Roach joins CNBC International from Bloomberg
CNBC has appointed April Roach as digital news editor based in London. April will be covering world news and current affairs. She is responsible for story editing and story assignment.
April joins this week from her breaking news reporter role at Bloomberg, and has also previously served as news reporter at the Evening Standard.
