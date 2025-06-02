 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Arthur Ferridge named Digital Sports Content Editor at The London Standard

The London Standard
By Siergiej Miloczkin
22 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Evening Standard Ltd has appointed Arthur Ferridge as digital sports content editor at The London Standard/Standard.co.uk. Prior to this, he was a freelance sports writer and football journalist, writing for The Sun, Daily Mail, and The Independent. Arthur can be reached by email and on X @ArthurFerridge.

Arthur Ferridge Daily Mail Standard.co.uk The Independent The London Standard The Sun

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Arthur Ferridge
  • Standard.co.uk
    111 contacts
  • The London Standard
    130 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login