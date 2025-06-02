Arthur Ferridge named Digital Sports Content Editor at The London Standard
Evening Standard Ltd has appointed Arthur Ferridge as digital sports content editor at The London Standard/Standard.co.uk. Prior to this, he was a freelance sports writer and football journalist, writing for The Sun, Daily Mail, and The Independent. Arthur can be reached by email and on X @ArthurFerridge.
