Lucy Kenningham appointed acting comment editor at The London Standard

The London Standard
By Helen Wilson
1 day ago
The London Standard has appointed Lucy Kenningham as acting comment editor. Lucy will be commissioning comment pieces, based on daily news but always with a London focus.

 

