News / Consumer

Freelance update: Lucy Kenningham

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

City A.M features writer Lucy Kenningham has left the title to go freelance.

Lucy writes about topics such as arts, books, culture, politics, architecture, quirky trends, freaky Britain, and other niche topics that can be spun into good long reads.

She can be contacted via l.kenningham@hotmail.co.uk.

