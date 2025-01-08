Freelance update: Lucy Kenningham
City A.M features writer Lucy Kenningham has left the title to go freelance.
Lucy writes about topics such as arts, books, culture, politics, architecture, quirky trends, freaky Britain, and other niche topics that can be spun into good long reads.
She can be contacted via l.kenningham@hotmail.co.uk.
