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News / Consumer

Freelance update: Marcus Wratten

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
21 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

PinkNews senior entertainment reporter Marcus Wratten has left the title to go freelance.

Marcus covers a wide range of topics including pop culture, including music, film, TV, books and theatre, plus lifestyle, including health and mental health, work, travel, family and food/drink.

He can be contacted via marcuswratten95@gmail.com.

Freelance Journalist Marcus Wratten PinkNews

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