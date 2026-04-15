Freelance update: Marcus Wratten
PinkNews senior entertainment reporter Marcus Wratten has left the title to go freelance.
Marcus covers a wide range of topics including pop culture, including music, film, TV, books and theatre, plus lifestyle, including health and mental health, work, travel, family and food/drink.
He can be contacted via marcuswratten95@gmail.com.
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