Freelance update: Ali Pantony
Ali Pantony has departed her role as digital director at Glamour UK to go freelance.
She is available for freelance shifts and commissions across editorial, branded content, social and audience development, as well as copywriting and consulting services.
Recent news related to Freelance Journalists or GLAMOUR UK
Recent news related to Ali Pantony
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Ali Pantony
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Freelance Journalists
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GLAMOUR UK
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