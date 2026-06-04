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News / Consumer

Freelance update: Ali Pantony

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Ali Pantony has departed her role as digital director at Glamour UK to go freelance.
She is available for freelance shifts and commissions across editorial, branded content, social and audience development, as well as copywriting and consulting services.
Ali Pantony Freelance Journalist GLAMOUR UK

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