Glamour UK editorial changes announced

Glamour
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
19 hours ago
Bianca London has returned from maternity leave to commence a job-share role with Ali Pantony, as joint website directors for Glamour UK.

Bianca works three days a week and Ali works two days a week. They will cover content across Beauty, Wellness, Financial empowerment, Fashion and Entertainment.

In addition to this, Lucy Morgan joins the team as purpose editor and deputy website editor. She will support both Bianca and Ali in their roles but also work on long-term policy campaigns including politics, female empowerment and sustainability, reporting to editor-in-chief Deborah Joseph.

For any web pitches, please contact all three members of the team.

