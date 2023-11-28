Promotion for Georgia Trodd at GLAMOUR UK
GLAMOUR UK has appointed Georgia Trodd as senior commerce writer. Georgia covers fashion, beauty, shopping and interiors. She was previously a commerce writer at the magazine, and can be found on Instagram.
