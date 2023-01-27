Gina Martin starts as columnist at GLAMOUR UK
GLAMOUR UK has appointed campaigner, speaker and writer, Gina Martin, as a columnist. Gina will write a monthly column for the magazine covering feminism, gender equality, misogyny and other related issues. She can be found tweeting @ginamartinuk.
