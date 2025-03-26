Freelance Beauty Writer Tomi Otekunrin launches Substack
Freelance beauty writer Tomi Otekunrin has launched a Substack newsletter called Sensii, covering the beauty industry and conversations about beauty.
Tomi has previously written for publications such as Bustle, Dazed Beauty, Glamour UK and Huffington Post.
