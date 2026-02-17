 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelance update: Simon Cocks

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Good Housekeeping‘s technology editor Simon Cocks has left the title and is currently freelancing while actively searching for his next opportunity.

Simon covers technology buying guides, reviews and advice and can be contacted via simon_cocks@outlook.com.

