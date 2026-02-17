Freelance update: Simon Cocks
Good Housekeeping‘s technology editor Simon Cocks has left the title and is currently freelancing while actively searching for his next opportunity.
Simon covers technology buying guides, reviews and advice and can be contacted via simon_cocks@outlook.com.
Recent news related to Freelance Journalists or Good Housekeeping
Recent news related to Simon Cocks
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Simon Cocks
-
Freelance Journalists
9126 contacts
-
Good Housekeeping
37 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story