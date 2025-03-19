Simon Cocks announced as Technology Editor at Good Housekeeping UK

Simon Cocks has been appointed as the technology editor at Good Housekeeping UK, looking after consumer technology reviews content and strategy for the brand.

In this role, Simon will remain focused on writing tech product reviews across multiple categories, including smartphones, tablets, headphones, speakers, and ebook readers. He’ll also be working on tech deals during sales and gift guides.

Simon will also be coordinating tech product testing processes with the Good Housekeeping Institute, for smart home and home entertainment categories.