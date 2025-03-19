 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Simon Cocks announced as Technology Editor at Good Housekeeping UK

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
Simon Cocks has been appointed as the technology editor at Good Housekeeping UK, looking after consumer technology reviews content and strategy for the brand.

In this role, Simon will remain focused on writing tech product reviews across multiple categories, including smartphones, tablets, headphones, speakers, and ebook readers. He’ll also be working on tech deals during sales and gift guides.

Simon will also be coordinating tech product testing processes with the Good Housekeeping Institute, for smart home and home entertainment categories.

