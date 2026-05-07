Frankie Prichard joins Good Housekeeping food team
Good Housekeeping has appointed Frankie Prichard as junior food content producer. Frankie will be working on the food team developing and testing recipes for print and digital. She will also be shooting her own recipes and writing newsletters and content for the website.
Frankie previously trained as a baker and chef before moving into freelance assistant food styling and private cheffing in London.
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