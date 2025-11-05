 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Freelance update: Alice Shields

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Good Housekeeping senior cookery writer Alice Shields has left the title to go freelance.

Alice writes about food, drink and cookware. She is also available for PR recipe creation, which she describes as her speciality.

Alice Shields Freelance Journalist Good Housekeeping

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Alice Shields
  • Freelance Journalists
    9049 contacts
  • Good Housekeeping
    40 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login