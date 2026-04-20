Sarah Finley Appointed Acting Wellness Editor At The Good Housekeeping Institute
The Good Housekeeping Institute has appointed freelance writer Sarah Finley as acting wellness editor, covering Priyankaa Joshi’s maternity leave.
Sarah will be covering health, wellness and fitness product reviews.
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