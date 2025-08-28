 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Emma Richardson joins Good Housekeeping from Grazia

Good-Housekeeping
By Amy Wilson
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Good Housekeeping has appointed Emma Richardson as junior fashion editor, working on fashion content for the magazine in print and digital. Emma was previously commercial content writer at Grazia.

Emma Richardson Good Housekeeping

