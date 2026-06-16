Emma Justice becomes Travel Director at Prima
Good Housekeeping‘s travel director Emma Justice has expanded her remit and is now also working as travel director at Prima.
For Prima press trip opportunities, including both group and family travel, the best contact is features director Karen Swayne, who will be co-ordinating in-house travel coverage.
Recent news related to Good Housekeeping or Prima
Recent news related to Karen Swayne or Emma Justice
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Good Housekeeping
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