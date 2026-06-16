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News / Consumer

Emma Justice becomes Travel Director at Prima

Prima
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Good Housekeeping‘s travel director Emma Justice has expanded her remit and is now also working as travel director at Prima.

For Prima press trip opportunities, including both group and family travel, the best contact is features director Karen Swayne, who will be co-ordinating in-house travel coverage.

Emma Justive Good Housekeeping Karen Swayne Prima

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  • Karen Swayne
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