Freelance update: Helen Bownass
Stylist UK entertainment director Helen Bownass has left the title to go freelance.
Helen is available for entertainment journalism and interviews, talent booking and curation, events, live programming and hosting, and brand and commercial partnerships.
Recent news related to Freelance Journalists or Stylist
Recent news related to Helen Bownass
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