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News / Consumer

Freelance update: Nancy Brown

Freelance Update
By Christina Pirilla
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Entertainment Daily‘s Nancy Brown has left her role at the title to go freelance after six years.

As a freelance entertainment journalist Nancy will be covering showbiz, TV, travel and lifestyle. She is available for writing shifts and commissions, either online or in print, as well as sub editing shifts.

Entertainment Daily Freelance Nancy Brown

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