Freelance update: Nancy Brown
Entertainment Daily‘s Nancy Brown has left her role at the title to go freelance after six years.
As a freelance entertainment journalist Nancy will be covering showbiz, TV, travel and lifestyle. She is available for writing shifts and commissions, either online or in print, as well as sub editing shifts.
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