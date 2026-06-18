Freelance update: Molly Greeves
The Independent‘s consumer writer Molly Greeves has left the title to go freelance.
Molly specialises in consumer affairs, personal finance and social affairs, with experience across news, lifestyle and deals. She is available for commissions and freelance shifts, and can be contacted via mollygreeves@gmail.com.
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