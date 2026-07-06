Meg Franklin named senior affiliate sales manager at The Independent
The Independent has selected Meg Franklin as senior affiliate sales manager. Meg previously served as the eCommerce partnership and affiliate manager at Hearst UK.
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Meg Franklin
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HEARST
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The Independent
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