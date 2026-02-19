Freelance update: Melissa Denes
Melissa Denes has left The Times culture desk and is now freelance. She will be writing about culture, primarily books, film, theatre, visual art, TV, for publications including The Times and The Guardian. Her other focus is long-form reporting on violence against women, policing, the courts and online harms, for newspapers and magazine. She can be contacted on LinkedIn.
