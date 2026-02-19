 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelance update: Melissa Denes

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
17 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Melissa Denes has left The Times culture desk and is now freelance. She will be writing about culture, primarily books, film, theatre, visual art, TV, for publications including The Times and The Guardian. Her other focus is long-form reporting on violence against women, policing, the courts and online harms, for newspapers and magazine. She can be contacted on LinkedIn.

Freelance Journalist Melissa Denes

