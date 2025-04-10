Chelsea Hughes joins Conde Nast Traveller UK
Condé Nast Traveller UK has appointed Chelsea Hughes as senior visuals editor, covering Sophie Knight‘s leave. Chelsea has previously held the same role at Soho House and Glamour UK. She will be working with Condé Nast Traveller on a part-time basis and is also available for freelance opportunities.
