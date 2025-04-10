 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Chelsea Hughes joins Conde Nast Traveller UK

Conde-Nast-Traveller
By Amy Wilson
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Condé Nast Traveller UK has appointed Chelsea Hughes as senior visuals editor, covering Sophie Knight‘s leave. Chelsea has previously held the same role at Soho House and Glamour UK. She will be working with Condé Nast Traveller on a part-time basis and is also available for freelance opportunities.

Chelsea Hughes Condé Nast Traveller

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Condé Nast Traveller
    28 contacts
  • GLAMOUR UK
    23 contacts
  • Soho House Magazine
    7 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login