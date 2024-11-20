Lydia Bell promoted to Senior Features Editor at Condé Nast Traveller
Condé Nast Traveller has promoted Lydia Bell to senior features editor at the travel magazine. Lydia will now be leading the features team. She was previously features editor at the title.
