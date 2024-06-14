ELLE UK appoints Clementina Jackson as Acting Site Fashion Editor
Clementina Jackson has been appointed acting site fashion editor at ELLE UK, working across news and features, trends, e-commerce and SEO.
She was previously fashion editor at Cosmopolitan and Women’s Health, and acting digital fashion editor at ELLE UK, where she was named as a PPA 30 Under 30 award winner for her work on size inclusivity.
An experienced fashion and luxury lifestyle journalist, Clementina has also written for Harper’s Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Condé Nast Traveller, Tatler and Red.
