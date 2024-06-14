 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
ELLE UK appoints Clementina Jackson as Acting Site Fashion Editor

Elle
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
19 hours ago
Clementina Jackson has been appointed acting site fashion editor at ELLE UK, working across news and features, trends, e-commerce and SEO.

She was previously fashion editor at Cosmopolitan and Women’s Health, and acting digital fashion editor at ELLE UK, where she was named as a PPA 30 Under 30 award winner for her work on size inclusivity.

An experienced fashion and luxury lifestyle journalist, Clementina has also written for Harper’s BazaarVanity FairCondé Nast Traveller, Tatler and Red.

