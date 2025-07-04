 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Promotion for Hattie Parish at Hearst UK

Hearst UK
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Hattie Parish has been promoted from health & fitness ecommerce editor to senior health & fitness Ecommerce editor at Hearst UK, working across Runner’s World, Men’s Health and Women’s Health.

She is interested in hearing about product launches and news in the health, fitness and wellness space.

Hattie Parish Men's Health Runner's World Women's Health

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Hattie Parish
  • Men's Health (UK)
    26 contacts
  • Runner's World UK
    14 contacts
  • Women's Health (UK)
    33 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login