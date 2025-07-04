Promotion for Hattie Parish at Hearst UK
Hattie Parish has been promoted from health & fitness ecommerce editor to senior health & fitness Ecommerce editor at Hearst UK, working across Runner’s World, Men’s Health and Women’s Health.
She is interested in hearing about product launches and news in the health, fitness and wellness space.
