Honey Wyatt Appointed Sex and Relationships Senior Ecommerce Writer At Hearst

Hearst UK
By Christina Pirilla
15 hours ago
Hearst has appointed Honey Wyatt as a sex and relationships senior ecommerce writer across Cosmopolitan, Men’s Health and Women’s Health. Honey is interested in hearing about product launches of sex toys, lube and anything that positively contributes to sexual wellbeing or healthy relationships.

Honey was previously a reporter at HR magazine.

