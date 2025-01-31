Honey Wyatt Appointed Sex and Relationships Senior Ecommerce Writer At Hearst
Hearst has appointed Honey Wyatt as a sex and relationships senior ecommerce writer across Cosmopolitan, Men’s Health and Women’s Health. Honey is interested in hearing about product launches of sex toys, lube and anything that positively contributes to sexual wellbeing or healthy relationships.
Honey was previously a reporter at HR magazine.
Recent news related to Cosmopolitan, Men's Health (UK) or Women's Health (UK)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Honey Wyatt
-
Cosmopolitan
36 contacts
-
Men's Health (UK)
26 contacts
-
Women's Health (UK)
33 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story