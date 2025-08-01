Christopher Riley joins Men’s Health UK
Men’s Health UK has appointed Christopher Riley as editor, covering Scarlett Wrench while she is on maternity leave. Christopher was formerly editorial director of Women’s Health and Men’s Health Australia, as well as editor-in-chief of Esquire Australia, and will now oversee Men’s Health UK’s print product, while supporting across all areas of the brand.
Christopher is interested in hearing about all pitches relevant to the Men’s Health UK audience, including profiles, commercial partnership opportunities and trend reports.
Recent news related to Men's Health (UK)
Recent news related to Scarlett Wrench
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Scarlett Wrench
-
Men's Health (UK)
25 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story