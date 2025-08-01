Christopher Riley joins Men’s Health UK

Men’s Health UK has appointed Christopher Riley as editor, covering Scarlett Wrench while she is on maternity leave. Christopher was formerly editorial director of Women’s Health and Men’s Health Australia, as well as editor-in-chief of Esquire Australia, and will now oversee Men’s Health UK’s print product, while supporting across all areas of the brand.

Christopher is interested in hearing about all pitches relevant to the Men’s Health UK audience, including profiles, commercial partnership opportunities and trend reports.