 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Christopher Riley joins Men’s Health UK

Men's Health
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Men’s Health UK has appointed Christopher Riley as editor, covering Scarlett Wrench while she is on maternity leave. Christopher was formerly editorial director of Women’s Health and Men’s Health Australia, as well as editor-in-chief of Esquire Australia, and will now oversee Men’s Health UK’s print product, while supporting across all areas of the brand. 

Christopher is interested in hearing about all pitches relevant to the Men’s Health UK audience, including profiles, commercial partnership opportunities and trend reports.

Christopher Riley Men's Health (UK) Scarlett Wrench

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Scarlett Wrench
  • Men's Health (UK)
    25 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login