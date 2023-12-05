Claire Sanderson named editor-in-chief of Men’s Health and Women’s Health
Hearst UK has appointed Claire Sanderson as editor-in-chief of Women’s Health (UK) and Men’s Health (UK).
Claire has headed up Women’s Health UK since 2017 and will now drive brand strategy for both wellness titles. Within her role at Hearst, she launched wellness campaigns such as #ItStartsWithABra and Project Body Love. Claire can be found on Instagram.
Claire replaces Toby Wiseman, former editor-in-chief of Men’s Health UK for 18 years, who was recently named MD content at Hearst UK.
