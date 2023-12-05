 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Claire Sanderson named editor-in-chief of Men’s Health and Women’s Health

By Martina Losi
19 hours ago
Hearst UK has appointed Claire Sanderson as editor-in-chief of Women’s Health (UK) and Men’s Health (UK).

Claire has headed up Women’s Health UK since 2017 and will now drive brand strategy for both wellness titles. Within her role at Hearst, she launched wellness campaigns such as #ItStartsWithABra and Project Body Love. Claire can be found on Instagram.

Claire replaces Toby Wiseman, former editor-in-chief of Men’s Health UK for 18 years, who was recently named MD content at Hearst UK.

